Unearthed Emails Suggest Prince Andrew's Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Went On Longer Than He Claims

Since Prince Andrew settled a civil suit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre alleging that Andrew sexually assaulted Giuffre on three separate occasions when she was underage and under the control of Jeffery Epstein, the royal has fallen from grace. He has been stripped of his military titles, his royal patronages, and his ability to use the title of His Royal Highness in an official capacity (via NPR). And most recently, he has been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, the home he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have shared for over twenty years.

Now, Prince Andrew is once again making headlines for his involvement with Jeffery Epstein. In a suit that the Virgin Islands has brought against banking giant JP Morgan, it is alleged that the bank was "complicit in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein" (via The Mirror). JP Morgan, however, is countersuing, saying that Virgin Islands officials accepted bribes from Epstein to ignore the fact that he was trafficking girls and women to be abused at his property there. As a result of these lawsuits, more of Jeffery Epstein's emails have been revealed, and in them, Epstein appears to suggest that Prince Andrew was a potential investment partner.

The issue is that Andrew has openly claimed he stopped all contact with Epstein in 2010, but the email in question is dated August 31, 2011.