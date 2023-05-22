Prince Andrew's Imminent Eviction Reportedly Puts King Charles At Odds With Royal Family
In his quest for thrift, King Charles has been trying to shake up the way royal housing is being used. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California, they seldom used Frogmore Cottage. In a move to get the property occupied again, the king proposed in January that Harry and Meghan move out of the royal residence. As part two of the plan, Charles wanted his brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, to downsize from Royal Lodge and become Frogmore's new tenant.
However, after living at Royal Lodge for 20 years, Charles' younger brother is not on board with this prospective housing shuffle. A friend of Andrew's informed the Daily Mail, "He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house." While this legal agreement provides the duke with some clout, in exchange for living there, Andrew has to pay to maintain the spacious home and property. Since he hasn't been a working royal since 2019, Andrew's income has been limited, and earlier this year, Charles indicated that beginning in April, he would slash Andrew's yearly allotment of £249,000. To help cover the shortfall, Sarah Ferguson offered to financially support her ex-husband so they could both continue living on the estate. And now, recent reports indicate that Charles' plan isn't garnering royal approval, giving Andrew even more traction in his quest to stay at Royal Lodge.
Other royals want to see Charles treat Andrew kindly
Despite King Charles' enthusiasm for saving money and resources, evicting Prince Andrew, Duke of York, from Royal Lodge could negatively impact the monarch. If Charles forces his younger brother to move, it could ding his popularity among the royals and damage family relations. "There are other members of the family who would not want to see a member kicked out," a source close to Andrew explained to The Times. In particular, Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, would likely be upset with their uncle. Eugenie has a close relationship with Prince Harry, and she could be helpful in mending Harry's rift with the family.
Like Prince Harry and Charles' "peace talks" before the coronation, Andrew desires a personal discussion with his brother. "If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family through these difficult times, aren't there better ways of going about it? Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk?" a friend of Andrew's suggested to the Daily Mail.
If he can persuade Andrew, Charles would have to give his brother money if he leaves Royal Lodge now. If the lease ends in less than 25 years, Andrew is entitled to get a portion of what he spent renovating the home. The king will then have to decide what to do with an even larger empty royal property, although it could potentially become the residence of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.