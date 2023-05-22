Prince Andrew's Imminent Eviction Reportedly Puts King Charles At Odds With Royal Family

Despite King Charles' enthusiasm for saving money and resources, evicting Prince Andrew, Duke of York, from Royal Lodge could negatively impact the monarch. If Charles forces his younger brother to move, it could ding his popularity among the royals and damage family relations. "There are other members of the family who would not want to see a member kicked out," a source close to Andrew explained to The Times. In particular, Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, would likely be upset with their uncle. Eugenie has a close relationship with Prince Harry, and she could be helpful in mending Harry's rift with the family.

Like Prince Harry and Charles' "peace talks" before the coronation, Andrew desires a personal discussion with his brother. "If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family through these difficult times, aren't there better ways of going about it? Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk?" a friend of Andrew's suggested to the Daily Mail.

If he can persuade Andrew, Charles would have to give his brother money if he leaves Royal Lodge now. If the lease ends in less than 25 years, Andrew is entitled to get a portion of what he spent renovating the home. The king will then have to decide what to do with an even larger empty royal property, although it could potentially become the residence of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.