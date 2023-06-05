Olivia Plath Relates To Pain Shown In Duggar Family Secrets Doc On A Personal Level

On Instagram, Olivia Plath said of "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," "That was my life up until a few years ago," calling it "a little triggering to watch" via People. Plath said she's "not really religious anymore," adding, "my experience, to be honest, was decently negative. There's a lot of things that I laugh about now, because what else are you supposed to do?" It's clear that Plath believes that the four-part docu-series is a positive outlet for folks who struggle in a similar space and that it inspired her and her sister, Lydia, to join the conversation as "ex-[fundamentalist] and ex-cult kids."

Plath said she was met with an "overwhelming response from people saying, 'Please, let's talk about this.'" She added, "I will say, the realm in which my public life exists, there's a lot of things I can't say. There's a lot of things I want to say about religion, about my past, about the world that I went right back into, and I hadn't known to say them in the public space that exists for me, so I'm gonna get on [Instagram] instead." In an Instagram post a few months back, Plath shared that her "new life motto" is "mess up, get up, grow up, glow up," adding that she's "pushing myself to be courageous enough to ask hard questions and always take the next step." It's clear that she's in a healthy place and is ready to share her experiences.

If you or someone you know is dealing with spiritual abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.