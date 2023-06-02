Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Blast Shiny Happy People Docuseries With Message Of Family Unity

When does a church's view on morality turn into a restrictive "purity culture?" How far would a reality TV family go to help promote their church's controversial values? Those questions and more promise to be addressed in the new Amazon Prime docuseries, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets." Audiences have known for years that things weren't always rosy for the massive Arkansas family. But this exposé digs deep to showcase the true agenda of the Duggars' church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Their goal, according to ex-IBLP believers, is to create an America where men call the shots, women go back to the kitchen, and church and state are no longer separated. The documentary also takes aim at Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle. They're painted as advertisements for the IBLP: Sure, they may believe in corporal punishment and young marriages, but look how polite and obedient their children are! Their daughter, Jill Duggar Dillard, and her husband, Derick Dillard, even accuse the couple of craving the spotlight at the cost of their children's well-being.

When it was revealed that eldest son Josh Duggar had engaged in decidedly un-Christian behavior, the most senior family members reportedly pressured Jill and one of her sisters to defend him on-air so "19 Kids & Counting" wouldn't be canceled. On the evening of June 1, just hours before the series started streaming, Jim Bob and Michelle finally released a statement via their website. In essence, it said: "Nothing to see here!"