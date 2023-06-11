Things To Consider When Choosing A Heat Protectant For Your Hair

Per Marie Claire, another factor that goes into choosing the best heat protectant for your hair is the instructions label on the product. Sometimes your styling routine doesn't quite match with what's on these labels, but you wouldn't know because you didn't bother to read it in the first place.

While plenty of heat protectants can be used on either damp or dry hair, some can only be used on either one and not both. If you are accustomed to scheduling your heat-styling right after a wash, then you'll need a product that caters to your routine. If you prefer to heat-style your hair while dry, then you have to pick a heat protectant that will be appropriate for you.

Luckily, most heat protectants can be used on damp hair. Ideally, heat-styling tools should never be used on hair containing product buildup. Also, for the curly gang, we often have to straighten our hair before using an iron. This is why a lot of us choose to wash our hair thoroughly before styling. If you fall under this category, then you can opt for the ORS Olive Oil Heat Protection serum which is infused with coconut and olive oil for moisture and shine. If you prefer heat-styling on dry hair, then you're better off going for a protective spray like the Living Proof Restore Protecting Spray. Not only does it minimize breakage, but it also offers UV protection.