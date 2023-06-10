Is Tea Tree Oil Good For Piercings? What To Know Before Putting It On Your Skin

Tea tree oil has become a popular remedy in recent years, though its medicinal uses have been known for a very long time. In addition to all of its uses, tea tree oil may help when you get a piercing, too.

The oil comes from the Melaleuca alternifolia tree found in Australia. It has been used by ​​Aboriginal descendants for many years, who often inhaled the oil from crushed tea tree leaves to help with colds and coughs (via Healthline). It also does wonders for the hair as tea tree oil helps control dandruff and a dry, flaky scalp.

However, one of the best-known ways tea tree oil can be effective is on the skin. It can be used as an antiseptic and even as a hand sanitizer. Its innate properties can help kill fungus, keep cuts and abrasions free of bacteria, and help wounds heal, which is one way it can help aid piercings. Yet there are some things to be aware of before applying it to your skin.