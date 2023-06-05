Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About The Crushing Affair Admission He Made To Maria Shriver

The docu-series "Arnold" aims to explore the star's unique career journey, but it seems that it's also going to give us a look inside Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's relationship and divorce. While married to Shriver, Schwarzenegger had a romantic relationship with their family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. The affair resulted in the pair having a child together, Joseph Baena, who is now 25.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week," Schwarzenegger shares in his docu-series, via People, "and in one of the sessions, the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.'" According to Schwarzenegger, "I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth. 'Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son,'" he told her. "She was crushed because of that. I had an affair in '96. In the beginning I really didn't know. I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?"

Schwarzenegger added that he doesn't like talking about this part of his past, because it "opens up the wounds again." He added, "I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f— up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone."