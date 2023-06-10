Why TLC's Tammy Slaton Split From Husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton, star of "1000-Lb Sisters," caused quite the stir when she married Caleb Willingham after just a few weeks of knowing each other in November 2022. The couple wed in a rehabilitation facility, where both Slaton and Willingham were receiving treatment to deal with obesity and health issues. The TLC cameras were rolling during the ceremony attended by family and friends of the couple. Slaton appeared happier than ever, but things have now taken a turn for the worse.

In early May, Slaton announced that she'd separated from Willingham after just five months of marriage. An insider shared with The U.S. Sun that the 36-year-old is not only interested in a separation but has lawyered up and is now in the process of filing for divorce. The reasons for the split may not come as a surprise to fans of the adored Slaton sisters, who saw the red flags through the television screens.