Why TLC's Tammy Slaton Split From Husband Caleb Willingham
Tammy Slaton, star of "1000-Lb Sisters," caused quite the stir when she married Caleb Willingham after just a few weeks of knowing each other in November 2022. The couple wed in a rehabilitation facility, where both Slaton and Willingham were receiving treatment to deal with obesity and health issues. The TLC cameras were rolling during the ceremony attended by family and friends of the couple. Slaton appeared happier than ever, but things have now taken a turn for the worse.
In early May, Slaton announced that she'd separated from Willingham after just five months of marriage. An insider shared with The U.S. Sun that the 36-year-old is not only interested in a separation but has lawyered up and is now in the process of filing for divorce. The reasons for the split may not come as a surprise to fans of the adored Slaton sisters, who saw the red flags through the television screens.
Caleb's weight gain in rehab drove Tammy away
Reality star Tammy Slaton has allowed fans into her life since "1000-Lb Sisters" debuted in 2020. Before getting their own show on TLC, Tammy and sister Amy Slaton were famous YouTubers who'd shared funny videos that would often go viral. However, once on TV, the sisters gave fans a glimpse into a more serious side of their lives, which involved getting their weight under control. Amy was able to lose 125 pounds. Unfortunately, Tammy struggled a bit more with her weight loss and according to a source close to the sisters, this is precisely why she can no longer be with new husband, Caleb Willingham.
Per the insider, the couple got into a fight after Slaton learned that the 40-year-old was not sticking to his own weight loss plans. Instead, he'd gained 30 pounds while in the program. During their argument, Willingham asked his famous wife for a divorce. However, he quickly changed his tune but the damage was already done.
"Tammy's sisters Amy and Amanda were already encouraging her to just move on," they told The U.S. Sun.
Tammy is not interested in a long-distance relationship
In addition to her husband of five months, Caleb Willingham, failing to take care of his health, Tammy Slaton does not want a long-distance relationship. The couple met while both in an Ohio treatment program. Now that Slaton has returned to Kentucky, the informant says being that far apart from Willingham just won't work for her. The marriage is especially not in Slaton's best interest as she continues to heal. Slaton underwent bariatric surgery last year, losing over 300 pounds. Still, she was recently spotted using a motorized scooter and an oxygen tank, a signal that she has a long way to go in her recovery.
Another hurdle that drove the couple apart is Willingham's failure to transfer to a facility in Kentucky. He was originally scheduled to transfer to be closer to his wife. However, alleged insurance hurdles have prevented that from happening, leaving Slaton unhappy with the lack of effort on his part.
From the looks of things, Slaton may already be in a rebound relationship, though she has not confirmed the romance. Hopefully Slaton and Willingham's divorce will be amicable and drama-free as these former lovers can focus on getting themselves together.