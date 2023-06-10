Beyoncé's Dad Is Hoping For A Destiny's Child Reunion

Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams last performed together in 2018 at Coachella. The crowd started roaring when the trio took the stage, people started jumping and screaming out the lyrics once they began singing. Those online were just as thrilled, and even celebrities like Adele couldn't contain their excitement. The three last released an album together as Destiny's Child in 2004. A 2019 album consisting of formerly unreleased songs followed, but there were no new recordings from the group. Since the group disbanded in 2005, fans have been longing for a reunion.

Like their appearance at Coachella, there have been reunions for single performances and quick gatherings throughout the years, like the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show, or when the three got together for member Kelly Rowland's birthday in 2020. Fans still hope that there's still the possibility of a reunion on a greater scale, and recently, that hope was reflected by Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father and Destiny Child's manager.