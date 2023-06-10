Halle Berry Might Have Found The Love Of Her Life, But Don't Count On Her Getting Married Again

Halle Berry has been dating singer and musician Van Hunt since 2020. Their relationship actually started as a completely virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the strong love the two demonstrably have for each other, the chances of Berry and Hunt taking their relationship down the aisle are highly unlikely. Prior to their meeting, Berry was married three times.

First, she got hitched to Atlanta Braves player David Justice. The two divorced in 1997. Next, Berry married singer Eric Benét, but his struggles with infidelity caused the spouses to separate and their divorce was finalized in 2005. After that split, Berry told InStyle that she would never get married again.

The Oscar-winner clarified, "Actually, it's just that now I've come to a place where I think two people can share their lives without the ring, without the piece of paper," (via People). Despite those sentiments, Berry married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and the couple stayed together for about two years — they even share a son. However, their relationship also ended and the divorce was finalized in 2016.