All My Children Alum Walt Willey Is Bringing Jackson Montgomery To General Hospital

2011 was a sad year for soap fans when ABC canceled "One Life To Live" and "All My Children." Several "OLTL" characters were moved over to "General Hospital" for a short time, as all three shows and the defunct sudsers "Loving," and "The City," took place in the same shared universe. As a result, the network made the decision to move some of the characters from canceled shows over to "General Hospital." Among the "OLTL" characters who made the brief transition to Port Charles were Todd Manning (Roger Howarth), Téa Delgado (Florencia Lozano), Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson), and John McBain (Michael Easton). Sadly, those characters had to be written out of "GH" due to a rights dispute, which has since been resolved.

Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) dropped by "GH" briefly in 2017 and 2019 to offer her legal help to some of the characters. Long-time "GH" super spy, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), crossed over from Port Charles to Pine Valley on "AMC" for a few years starting in 2001, and in 1996, fan-favorite Walt Willey brought his character Jackson Montgomery from "AMC" to the show "Loving." Jackson was a lawyer who had a few shady deals under his belt as well as feuding with Michael Cambias (William deVry) for a time.

Now, viewers are in for a treat as Walt Willey has huge news for "All My Children" and "General Hospital" fans.