The Viral 'Sticky Method' That'll Help You Cover Breakouts In A Breeze

Covering breakouts is one of the benefits of wearing makeup, but oftentimes, concealers have a way of fading through the day which invariably means your blemishes don't stay effectively covered all day long. There's nothing worse than going through your day's routine trusting your makeup to do its job and finding, when you finally look in a mirror, that your breakouts are starting to show under it all.

This is why the clever way to cover a scar with makeup could use the help of the "sticky method" shared by makeup enthusiast Mikayla Nogueira on TikTok. The viral trend, which had other beauty enthusiasts try out and showcase the hack on their own personal TikTok accounts, allows you to "make these [acne] look like they don't even exist on the face," according to Nogueira. "It's called a 'sticky method' because our face is about to get really sticky," added the influencer.

You start off by applying a sticky serum of your choice on the face. The point is to go for "any serum that leaves the face feeling a little bit tacky after it's applied," according to the beauty blogger, who herself was seen using the Glow Recipe Plump Plump Hyaluronic Serum. Letting the serum dry is the next step.