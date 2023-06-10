What Should You Do If You Wind Up With Nail Glue On Your Skin?

While every glue's primary job is to keep things stuck together, they each serve a slightly different purpose. For nail glue, the main goal is to keep acrylic nails attached to your nail bed. What makes nail glue such a great option for manicures is the special formula made specifically to keep tips in place without damaging the natural nail. Most adhesives for the hands are made using alcohol, low concentrations of cyanoacrylate, and in some cases, photo-bonded methacrylate and citric acid, all of which are safe for fingers. However, that doesn't mean nail glue dripping onto the skin during nail application is totally harmless.

In most cases, nail glue touching your skin is not a serious health crisis. In rare instances, chemical burns can result from nail glue being on the skin for too long. Even in some minor cases, the quick-drying adhesive can lead to irritation and redness. If fingers happen to get glued together, pulling them apart can rip the skin.

Having your nails professionally applied may not pose as much of a threat. Unfortunately, things tend to get stickier when doing your nails at home, which is why it's important to know which steps to take if you accidentally drizzle a bit of glue onto your skin.