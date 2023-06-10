Skincare Products You Need If You're Diabetic

When you live with diabetes, you are forced to endure many different discomforts. There are several common signs of diabetes, such as frequent urination and thirst, blurry vision, exhaustion, tingling of feet and hands, and losing weight without trying, as per the CDC. However, one symptom that gets overlooked has to do with the skin. Those with diabetes often have dry, itchy skin.

With Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease with genetic factors, the body doesn't make insulin on its own (via Healthline). In Type 2 diabetes, the body does make some insulin but doesn't utilize it as it should. The research is still out on whether Type 2 diabetes is also an autoimmune disease.

Regardless of which type you have, it takes vigilant management to keep uncomfortable symptoms like itchy skin from flaring. Luckily, with the right skincare products, such as moisturizers, those with diabetes can care for their skin properly, making it soft and smooth, which could also help prevent infection.