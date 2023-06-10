Everyone Taylor Swift's Ex Flame Matty Healy Dated Before Her

May and early June 2023 can officially be characterized as an emotional rollercoaster month for Swifties everywhere. Taylor Swift fans were just beginning to process their idol's split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, when The 1975 frontman Matty Healy suddenly entered the romantic picture. The Sun reported that Swift and Healy were dating on May 3, and after that, they were spotted holding hands on a date night and leaving a recording studio together. Not to mention, Healy enthusiastically cheered on Swift at several of her Eras Tour shows. Just a month after the first rumors of this whirlwind romance, TMZ reported on June 5 that Healy and Swift had ended their fling.

Swift is not the first famous woman Healy has ever been linked to; he actually has quite a romantic history under his belt. In the years prior to his supposed relationship with Swift, Healy had rumored relationships with celebrities like Halsey, FKA twigs, Gabriella Brooks, and more. This is also not the first time he and Swift have made dating headlines together — fans and the media sensed sparks back in 2014, too. Despite all the buzz online, Healy remains cryptic about their rumored love story and split.