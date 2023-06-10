Everyone Taylor Swift's Ex Flame Matty Healy Dated Before Her
May and early June 2023 can officially be characterized as an emotional rollercoaster month for Swifties everywhere. Taylor Swift fans were just beginning to process their idol's split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, when The 1975 frontman Matty Healy suddenly entered the romantic picture. The Sun reported that Swift and Healy were dating on May 3, and after that, they were spotted holding hands on a date night and leaving a recording studio together. Not to mention, Healy enthusiastically cheered on Swift at several of her Eras Tour shows. Just a month after the first rumors of this whirlwind romance, TMZ reported on June 5 that Healy and Swift had ended their fling.
Swift is not the first famous woman Healy has ever been linked to; he actually has quite a romantic history under his belt. In the years prior to his supposed relationship with Swift, Healy had rumored relationships with celebrities like Halsey, FKA twigs, Gabriella Brooks, and more. This is also not the first time he and Swift have made dating headlines together — fans and the media sensed sparks back in 2014, too. Despite all the buzz online, Healy remains cryptic about their rumored love story and split.
Taylor Swift (2014 version)
In 2014, there was speculation that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were an item for a brief period of time. In November of that year, Healy wore a "1989" shirt on stage, Swift wore his merch out and about, and she attended his band's show in Los Angeles. The next month, Swift saw The 1975 perform again in New York. When Healy was asked about a romance with Swift during a Shazam Top 20 radio interview at the time, he seemed open to the idea. "I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice," he said, noting that they exchanged numbers. "Let's see what happens." The "About You" singer added, "I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation, I wouldn't say no."
In January 2015, Healy put those rumors to rest, calling them "bloody fake" and a "farce." He said that although he and Swift did speak once in a while at the time, they were not together. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia," he pointed out during a interview, per E! News. "There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that." Given recent events, maybe it wasn't so crazy that people bought into that after all.
Ali Lohan
In December 2014, around the same time Matty Healy was rumored to be dating Taylor Swift the first time, he was also linked to someone else: Lindsay Lohan's younger sister, Ali Lohan, who followed in the entertainment industry family footsteps as an actor, singer, and model. That month, Radar Online reported that Healy and Ali initially met through Lindsay, hung out and partied together a lot after, and hooked up for a week straight. According to the outlet, Swift and Ali also happened to attend the same 1975 show in New York in early December.
Despite the rumors about their supposed fling, neither Healy nor Ali ever confirmed that they had any kind of relationship. Whether or not they did have a dalliance back then, it doesn't seem like Healy was "cheating" on Swift at the time considering the fact that he flat-out denied their relationship, and Swift said that she was single.
Halsey
The 1975 frontman and fellow musician Halsey, who uses they/she pronouns, are rumored to have dated for a few months in 2015. That year, the "Without Me" singer opened up to Billboard about their relationship with Healy — and apparently, he's not the only "pretty-boy rocker" they've dated. "We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other," they shared. "I spent a lot of time watching him, and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f***ing mind."
Many fans believe that a track called "Colors" from Halsey's 2015 album "Badlands" is inspired by Healy. In the first verse, she sings, "You said your mother only smiled on her TV show / You're only happy when your sorry head is filled with dope / I'll hope you make it to the day you're 28 years old." Healy's mother is an actress named Denise Welch who has starred in British TV shows like "Coronation Street" and "Waterloo Road." The singer has also been open about his struggle with drug addiction, and he was 26 years old when this song came out. So, when it comes to that fan theory, the math is mathing.
Gabriella Brooks
One of Matty Healy's most serious relationships before Taylor Swift was with Australian model Gabriella Brooks. The two reportedly began dating in 2015 and split four years later in the summer of 2019, per The Guardian. According to The Sun, it was Brooks who called things off when she "grew tired of his constant partying."
During a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Healy seemed to reflect on the years when he was with Brooks and offer insight into why they broke up. "My 20s was f***ing chaos and I didn't live a domestic life so there are lots of things I've just not learned," he said, adding that he lacked emotional maturity. The singer continued, "There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: 'Why do I value my career so much?' I'm trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I'm not conflicted about it."
FKA twigs
FKA twigs (whose given name is Tahliah Barnett) and Matty Healy were first linked in January 2020. After they both attended the NME Awards in London the following month, Healy seemed to make their romance Instagram official, captioning a photo of her sitting on his lap, "Thank you NME for the awards and the chaos ?" When FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against "Transformers" actor Shia LaBeouf for alleged assault, abuse, and emotional distress in December 2020, Healy showed her love and support online. At the time, he posted a photo of the singer on Instagram referring to her as a "legend," "icon," and "LOML" (love of my life) in the post.
According to the Daily Mail, Healy and FKA twigs called things off in June 2022 because of their individual "work commitments" after the pandemic. The split was supposedly amicable and out of practical necessity when the two just found themselves heading in different directions. Per The Sun, "There was no massive row or fallout." Later that year, there were also rumors that Healy was seeing model Charlotte Briar D'Alessio, but neither of them ever confirmed a romance.