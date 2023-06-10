Hallmark's Andie MacDowell Still Feels Sexy In Her Skin As An 'Older Woman'

It seems like Andie MacDowell is always helping to break new ground. Once a high-end fashion model, she switched to acting and cemented her on-screen career in Steven Soderbergh's directorial debut, "Sex, Lies, and Videotape." MacDowell also played Olivia Lockhart in the Hallmark Channel's first primetime drama, "Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove." And now, the actor is at the forefront of what some call the Silver or Gray Revolution — i.e. the act of embracing the aging process.

"I want to be old," MacDowell told Katie Couric plainly (via YouTube). "I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't wanna be young. I've been young. And to be an older person trying to be young? What an effort! The truth of the matter is, I'm old and that's okay." She both became a grandmother in real life and plays a grandma on TV, starring as Del Landry on the Hallmark series "The Way Home."

MacDowell has also been widely lauded for her performance in the Netflix series "Maid." As the living legend informed People, "I feel like my career is actually doing really well right now because I've dove into being an older woman and accepted it." Moreover, she feels as beautiful and sexy as ever before — if not more so.