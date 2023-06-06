Princess Eugenie's New Baby Won't Have A Royal Title Like His Cousins - Here's Why

It's official: There's a new little member of the royal family. Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second baby. On June 5, Eugenie shared an Instagram post telling the world that her second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on May 30. Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters. While it may seem as though King Charles III's niece having her second baby wouldn't present much of a change to the royal line of succession, this family unit is closer to the crown than many may think. Upon his birth, Ernest has become 13th in line to the throne, landing behind his mother and his big brother. His birth has moved his uncle Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, to 14th place, and the rest of the line behind him has shifted accordingly.

It's clear based on Ernest's place in the line to the crown that there are rules regarding the monarchy that most of us don't fully understand. Interestingly, while baby Ernest and his two-year-old brother, August, are important members of the royal family, neither has a royal title, and the reason for this is another complex rule within the monarchy.