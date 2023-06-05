Princess Eugenie Announces Birth Of Her Second Baby (& His Sweet Family Namesake)

Princess Eugenie is now a mother of two. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her newest arrival, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on Instagram on June 5. He was born on May 30, and the princess explained that his name pays homage to his ancestors, writing, "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald." The baby's second name is both a tribute to George V and Jack Brooksbank's late father. Grandpa Ronald is Sarah Ferguson's father.

While it was known that Eugenie's second baby was reportedly due to arrive sometime in the summer, the Duchess of York was so ecstatic about the arrival of another grandchild that she announced Eugenie's due date was sooner than expected back in May.

While baby Ernest is 13th in the royal line of succession and won't likely receive any special title, Eugenie's youngest does have the distinction of being the first royal birth since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In her post, Eugenie also shared a photo of her older child, August, gently touching his little brother on the head. The princess added that two-year old "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

