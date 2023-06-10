Public Princess Charlotte Moments That Will Melt Your Heart

Princess Charlotte may be young, but she is already making a name for herself in the media as one of the most adorable and cheeky royals. As third in line to the crown, behind her father Prince William and brother Prince George, Charlotte has an important future ahead of her. Of course, that doesn't mean she can't be silly and act her age. And while her parents might not always approve, Charlotte's mischievous side eeks out at important public events. Royal watchers have been delighted to see the young princess' personality shine through on camera, and she has created very memorable and adorable moments.

As Charlotte has gotten older, many have remarked on her her confidence. "We can see so many signals of both growing confidence and a sense of fun, and a talent for spontaneity and face-pulling that might even eclipse little Louis," body language expert Judi James told The Sun. "We can also see her relationships with her parents and a growing sense of her royal profile and the kind of princess she might finally be," she added.