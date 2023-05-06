Every Way Kate Middleton And Princess Charlotte Matched At The Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for her impeccable style, and as a parent, she's been passing on her skills to Princess Charlotte. Over the last eight years, the mother-daughter duo has sported some iconic style moments. On some occasions, they've subtly complemented each other, such as when Kate wore a pink outfit to harmonize with Charlotte's pink dress at 2017's Trooping the Colour. In 2019, Kate followed a similar strategy by wearing a forest green hat that coordinated with Charlotte's coat for that year's Christmas Day service.
Sometimes Kate uses color as a unifying thematic element. For Easter 2022, Kate and Charlotte wore sky blue, but Kate wore a solid color, while Charlotte's dress featured a floral print. In 2023, Kate followed a similar strategy, albeit with different shades. She wore a brilliant sapphire blue coat dress, while Charlotte's print dress was a more teal color. Other times, Kate and Charlotte have matched more strongly, such as in the carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2022, where mother and daughter wore burgundy wool coat dresses. And now, on the day of King Charles' coronation, the pair have taken their style up a notch with matching ensembles that fit the pageantry and splendor of the historic day.
Kate and Charlotte wore matching headpieces and gowns
For King Charles' coronation, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte wore ensembles created by Alexander McQueen. The designer has now made two breathtaking gowns for Kate — her iconic wedding dress and coronation gown. In the tradition of previous coronations, the princess wore a lavishly embroidered ivory dress that featured the national flowers of the U.K.'s four countries. For Charlotte, McQueen created an ivory dress with a coordinating cape embroidered with the same silver roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks as her mother's gown.
Instead of tiaras, Kate and Charlotte also wore matching headpieces in a second McQueen creation in partnership with milliner Jess Collett. These pieces were made of silver thread crafted into a stunning 3D embroidered design. While Charlotte's smaller headpiece features a single row of flowers and leaves, her mother's version is more elaborate, with a double row. The design was a historic nod to the headpieces Queen Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting wore in 1953. The mother and daughter also matched with their updo hairstyles. As a slight variation, Charlotte's included elaborate braids around the back, while Kate's was a sleeker chignon.