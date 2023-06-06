Andy Cohen And Howie Mandel Just Put Their Scandoval Drama To Rest

Amid the fallout of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's "Vanderpump Rules" scandal, things got messy between Andy Cohen and Howie Mandel. In March 2023, it was revealed that Leviss and Sandoval, who was in a relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" costar Ariana Madix, had a months-long affair. Shortly after, Sandoval went on the podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" to give his side of the story. As a result, Cohen referred to Mandel as a "jackhole" (via US Weekly) and alluded that he knew little about "Vanderpump Rules" on "Watch What Happens Live."

But in early June 2023, the two decided to bury the hatchet. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cohen disclosed on "Andy Cohen Live," his SiriusXM show, that Mandel had reached out to him. Cohen explained, "He DM'd me and said, 'You're making amazing TV. I was honored to be your jackhole.' I loved that and I DM'd him back and I said, 'Howie, being in a 'feud' with you,' — feud in quotes — 'was my honor,' with a bunch of hearts."

Cohen also noted, "I feel like Howie and I, we're back." However, Cohen was not the only one who was upset about Mandel and Sandoval's interview. Several other "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, including Lala Kent and Jax Taylor, disapproved that Mandel had given Sandoval a platform. Nevertheless, Mandel cared little about the subsequent retaliation.