Andy Cohen And Howie Mandel Just Put Their Scandoval Drama To Rest
Amid the fallout of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's "Vanderpump Rules" scandal, things got messy between Andy Cohen and Howie Mandel. In March 2023, it was revealed that Leviss and Sandoval, who was in a relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" costar Ariana Madix, had a months-long affair. Shortly after, Sandoval went on the podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" to give his side of the story. As a result, Cohen referred to Mandel as a "jackhole" (via US Weekly) and alluded that he knew little about "Vanderpump Rules" on "Watch What Happens Live."
But in early June 2023, the two decided to bury the hatchet. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cohen disclosed on "Andy Cohen Live," his SiriusXM show, that Mandel had reached out to him. Cohen explained, "He DM'd me and said, 'You're making amazing TV. I was honored to be your jackhole.' I loved that and I DM'd him back and I said, 'Howie, being in a 'feud' with you,' — feud in quotes — 'was my honor,' with a bunch of hearts."
Cohen also noted, "I feel like Howie and I, we're back." However, Cohen was not the only one who was upset about Mandel and Sandoval's interview. Several other "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, including Lala Kent and Jax Taylor, disapproved that Mandel had given Sandoval a platform. Nevertheless, Mandel cared little about the subsequent retaliation.
Howie Mandel discussed why he did the Tom Sandoval interview
On "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Tom Sandoval opened up to Howie Mandel on why he was unfaithful to his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, and how he and Leviss went from friends to lovers. The interview caused even more backlash for Sandoval, and fans felt that Mandel was too compassionate towards Sandoval cheating on Madix. That said, Mandel dished on the interview on Extra. He explained that Sandoval is an acquaintance and expressed disappointment towards Andy Cohen's comments on "Watch What Happens Live." Mandel also said that he wanted to allow Sandoval to talk in a judgment-free zone.
Mandel told Extra, "He's going through a real tough time, maybe he deserves to go through a tough time, but I really do feel for him. I feel for Ariana, I feel for Raquel, I feel for anybody who is involved in this." In May 2023, Mandel discussed the "Scandoval" interview further on the podcast "The Viall Files."
Per Us Weekly, Mandel told the host, Nick Viall, that he has no qualms about talking to Sandoval and said, "I [was] not going to put him in an uncomfortable position. I told him, 'You want to speak, come on and talk.' My point is — and the reason I wanted to [have him on the show] — that I still don't understand [the outrage around Scandoval]."