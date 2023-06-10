Bronde Rose: The Hair Color Trend That'll Have Brunettes Seeing Through Rose-Colored Glasses

The stunning rose gold hair trend has been a very popular one, but if you are a brunette trying to get rose gold locks, you must bleach your hair first to achieve the light pink hue. Bleaching your full head of hair has its pitfalls, as it can cost a lot and cause damage to your hair.

If you still want a Barbiecore hairstyle that is totally on trend, but want to try something other than the light rose gold look, there are other options. One hair color trend to try is bronde rose. "Bronde" describes a hair color that is a combination of brown and blonde. For brunettes wanting to go bronde, blonde highlights are added to their hair. Besides looking very natural, a major benefit of bronde hair is that it is easier to maintain than going fully blonde or platinum.

The bronde rose hair color elevates bronde hair even further, giving it a fun, rosy twist.