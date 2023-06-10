Nick Cannon Once Sent The Wrong Cards To The Mothers Of His Children

Nick Cannon is best known for his acting roles in movies like "Drumline" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing," as well as his affiliation with TV shows like "Wild 'n Out," "America's Got Talent," and "The Masked Singer." However, the TV personality has also become known for his very large family. Cannon has fathered 12 children over the years, and his brood continues to grow. The six mothers of his children have also made headlines, and Cannon had admitted that things have gotten complicated with his large family over the years, like the time he mixed up their Mother's Day cards.

Cannon first became a father in 2011 when he and his then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe. After their divorce, Cannon went on to father ten more children. He shares three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, Powerful, and Rise. Meanwhile, he and Abby De La Rosa have twins Zillion and Zion, as well as a third child named Zeppelin. Cannon and model Bre Tiesi share a child named Legendary Love, while he and Lanisha Cole also share a child named Onyx Ice Cole. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a daughter named Halo in December 2022, after losing their son, Zen, to brain cancer in 2021.

For his part, Cannon has reveled in fatherhood. "I'm so excited about all my kids," he told People. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father."