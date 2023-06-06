Jill Duggar Dillard Has Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Back In The Wake Of Their Tell-Alls

To no one's surprise, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have blasted the "Shiny Happy People" docu-series despite its rave reviews. Yet, while the patriarch and matriarch of the controversial reality TV family are unified in their response to the docu-series that explores their family's religious ties, there's speculation that the children of the family aren't quite as firmly on the same page.

Jill Duggar Dillard risked everything to tell her truth by appearing on the series. Consequently, plenty of fans have rightfully been wondering if this has caused a rift between Jill and the rest of her family. Jill's involvement with "Shiny Happy People" was far from the first time she's stood up against her family's unusual rules and beliefs. Back in 2020, she spoke to People about her difficult relationship with her family, saying, "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point. But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

Since then, Jill appeared in the docu-series, while her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, declined. Many folks believed that Jinger has shunned her sister as a result, yet a recent Instagram story from Jill may be proving otherwise.