The Soap Opera Dance Mom's Nia Sioux Appeared On

Nia Sioux from "Dance Moms" may have been one of the founding members of the series, but soap fans remember her for something quite different. However prior to making a genre switch, her time on "Dance Moms" earned her a great deal of success in the entertainment industry. Unlike others on the series that came and went throughout the show's run, Sioux was a main cast member for the first seven of eight seasons. Despite Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler being arguably more famous in mainstream media following their time on the series, Sioux completed one additional season more than they did.

In an interview with Insider in 2019, Sioux divulged about her time after "Dance Moms." After speaking out about allegations of racism (among other issues) from Abby Miller, Sioux said, "I feel like now that we're adults, we're opening up about it on social media. And it's coming from a place of being grateful for the show but also feeling like we're able to say what we want because we're now old enough to properly realize things, and it's easier to articulate our points now than when we were all, like, 12."

Nearly a decade after her first appearance on "Dance Moms," Sioux made a foray into the world of daytime television, waltzing into one show's famous fashion house. For viewers of soap operas, Sioux will always be remembered for her role as an intern that got way deeper into the drama than she ever anticipated.