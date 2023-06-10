Mark Consuelos Admits He Used To Get Incredibly Jealous Early In His Marriage To Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa gets candid about life and marriage on her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera." Sitting down with her husband and "Live!" co-host, Mark Consuelos, the two shared that jealousy was a problem in their early years of marriage. "You used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow. It is very hard being married to someone who is jealous," Ripa said in the episode "Mark Consuelos: Surviving Marriage, Sex and Stonewalling." She shared an example from their first week as newlyweds.

"We went to this Italian restaurant, and the waiter was like a very cute old man. He's definitely in his 70s if not 80s. He leaned down, and he said, 'And for the principessa?'" Ripa thought the endearing comment was charming, but her husband did not. Consuelos revealed, "I got upset." The princess remark led to a fight.

"Look at age 25, I was pretty insane," Consuelos admitted. "If this is any consolation, you know you're being crazy. The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it's ugly, but they can't help it." However, the actor found the will to change as he realized that the green-eyed monster was getting in the way of a healthy life. It is one of the many lessons we've learned from Ripa and Consuelos' marriage. Another one is to be head over heels for your partner.