Is Gigi Hadid Friends With TLC's Cake Boss Buddy Valastro?

Got a thing for TLC reality shows? Apparently, so does Gigi Hadid. Yep, you heard us right – that Gigi Hadid. Hadid is a widely known and highly successful supermodel, alongside her sister, Bella Hadid. The two were raised by the former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, and have been in the business since they could walk. While Gigi's most known for her participation in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and her romantic involvement with singer Zayn Malik, there's more to her than meets the eye. Namely, her "Cake Boss" obsession.

Gigi's love for the reality show is no secret. In fact, she even got the chance to tell Buddy Valastro, the Cake Boss himself, just how much she loved it. The two seemed to hit it off immediately. Awesome, right? It's not every day that you get the chance to meet your idols. So, how did it all go down?