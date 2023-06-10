Queen Camilla's Personal Library Is Overflowing (And Her Taste In Books Is Totally Relatable)

In addition to Queen Camilla's many untold truths, one thing you may not know about her is that she is very passionate about reading. Camilla loves books and fosters literacy with her charity The Queen's Reading Room. Founded in early 2021, the goal of The Queen's Reading Room is to create more readers and connect writers and readers.

Camilla, alongside the charity's board, recommends books while their website also includes extra content about both their choices and the writing process itself. The Reading Room works closely with libraries to keep each batch of suggested reads available for free too. Vicki Perrin, director of The Queen's Reading Room, was interviewed by OK! magazine and offered a fascinating glimpse into the queen consort's personal library.

According to Perrin, her living room is rife with stacks of books all over, on every available surface, and even on the floor. As for what she generally likes to read, "[Camilla] loves a good crime thriller as much as she loves a romance, as much as she loves the classics" (via the Daily Mail).