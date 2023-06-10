Beyoncé Came Close To Doing Carpool Karaoke With James Corden - Here's What Happened

Since it began, in March 2015, the "Carpool Karaoke" segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" has been easily one of the most, if not the most, popular parts of the show. Due to all the famous celebs that have appeared on it, it's easy to assume that Beyoncé sat in the passenger seat at some stage. However, what you might not have known about Beyoncé is that she never actually appeared on "Carpool Karaoke." That doesn't mean she wasn't invited, though.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Rob Crabbe mentioned Beyoncé as an artist he would have loved to have on "Carpool Karaoke" but unfortunately their schedules just never matched up. His fellow showrunner, Ben Winston, went on to say that Beyoncé is different from other artists in terms of promoting her output.

"Like, she doesn't do promo, really. She doesn't need to. Think about her last album, that monster hit album, name one promo. She didn't even do a music video," he pointed out. "So, we always knew it was going to be hard to get her singing in a car, but we would've loved it. It's all good, though. I know she's a fan of the show and she's always been really lovely and responsive and we'd been close a couple of times, but it wasn't meant to be."