Spot Training Is A Fitness Myth That Won't Get You The Workout You Want

Over the past decade, we have all witnessed the rapid evolution of the body positivity movement. And while we as a society have progressed to build a more accepting, inclusive view of a diverse range of body shapes and sizes, the world is still chock full of ridiculous beauty standards. For instance, many women idealize the curvy figure of a large, toned butt and a full chest. Meanwhile, they are simultaneously expected to have slim waists and minimal body fat in every other area.

Taylor Swift described this exact dilemma in her documentary "Miss Americana," "If you're thin enough, then you don't have that a** that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, your stomach isn't flat enough." Yet, millions of people are constantly still trying to achieve that impossible goal through fad diets and exercise methods like spot training. Unfortunately, trying to target specific parts of your body with spot training is one of the common summer weight loss mistakes a lot of people make.