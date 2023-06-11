The Skirt Style That Should Be A Staple In Your Wardrobe

There's a style of skirt to suit everyone, but there's one style in particular you should be looking out for, and that's a midi skirt. Speaking to Who What Wear, stylist Roz Kaur included midi skirts on her list of her 11 wardrobe essentials. "This versatile piece transforms easily from daytime to nighttime with a simple change of shoes," she shared, and we can definitely see what she means.

Not long enough to cover your legs completely but also avoiding that awkward thigh to knee area mini skirts often fall at, midi skirts are the versatile staple your closet is looking for. Classy, elegant, and, as Kaur said, extremely versatile, a midi skirt can take you from the office to the bar in seconds.

Plus, they go with basically everything. T-shirts? Tick. Sweaters? Tick. Blouses? Tick. Whatever the occasion, midi skirts have you covered. Here's a few of the best ways to style this closet must-have for every occasion (and weather forecast).