Royal Cousins Charlotte And Lilibet Both Pay Tribute To Princess Diana In This One Poignant Way

Whether you're a fan of the royal family or not, you've probably heard of Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015 and is the only daughter of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. You probably also know of Princess Lilibet, who was born in 2021 to Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The cousins share not only the title of "princess," but another part of their names.

The pair have a sweet connection to their late grandmother Princess Diana thanks to their shared middle name. Charlotte's full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, and her cousin's Lilibet's full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Both girls' names honor Diana, and they pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, too. Charlotte's first middle name is Elizabeth, and while Lilibet may seem like an unconnected name choice at first glance, it has more meaning than you may think.