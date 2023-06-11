Is Butylene Glycol Safe For Skincare Products?

With the multitude of ingredients found in skincare products, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, let alone weed out the ones that may not be safe or even effective. With more and more people establishing skincare routines and the world becoming more wary of harmful ingredients, many are second-guessing their skincare products.

While everyone has a unique genetic makeup and will respond to topical agents differently and anyone can be prone to reacting to a certain ingredient, some additives are simply unsafe. To combat harmful elements found in cosmetics, Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep website reviews beauty products and lists harmful ingredients to determine their level of safety.

Butylene glycol is commonly found in foundation and concealers but also makes up various beauty products, including facial moisturizers, eyeliners, mascara, shampoo, conditioner, lipstick, toner, exfoliant, and more. With its widespread use, there are some things to know about butylene glycol.