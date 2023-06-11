Chrissy Teigen Is On Team Ariana Amid Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Drama

It turns out, Chrissy Teigen is just like all of us — completely obsessed with "Vanderpump Rules" and especially "Scandoval." The Bravo reality show caught seemingly everyone in the world's attention when news of an outrageous affair involving three stars of the show broke; Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had been dating for nine years when Madix found out he'd been having an affair with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, during the last seven months of their relationship.

The cruel betrayal culminated in a dramatic Season 10 finale and a trio of incredibly intense reunion episodes. Teigen has been a vocal fan of the show for many years. To properly enjoy part two of the reunion, she and her friends had a pizza watch party, per OK! magazine. On May 18, 2023, the "Vanderpump Rules" expert stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" to share all her thoughts on the infamous affair and the finale episode, as well as sharing some of her theories.

Teigen didn't hesitate to call Sandoval and Leviss "icky," while she praised Madix and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay for looking beautiful while crying. Needless to say, the model is a proud representative of Team Ariana.