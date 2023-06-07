General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher Loses Lawsuit Against ABC Over Vaccine Mandate

Once a COVID-19 vaccine was developed and available in late 2020 and early 2021, the worldwide pandemic was still ongoing, and a number of workplaces started to require their employees to be vaccinated in order to help stop the continued spread of the disease. One of those companies was Disney, which is the parent company of ABC, which is the network that airs "General Hospital."

Not everyone in the show's cast was happy about the vaccine mandate, particularly Ingo Rademacher. Rademacher was a long time cast member of "General Hospital," playing Jasper "Jax" Jacks from 1996 to 2021. And Rademacher's controversial "General Hospital" exit came after Rademacher voiced his anti-vaccine opinions on social media, among other problematic posts, which caused #fireingo to trend, per TV Insider.

After Rademacher was fired from "General Hospital" because he didn't get the COVID vaccine, he filed a lawsuit against ABC — one of his lawyers listed on the suit was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist who has launched a 2024 presidential campaign. After over a year, the ruling has come back over the lawsuit, in which Rademacher said he should be able to get a religious exemption for the vaccine. The judge sided with ABC, as reported by Deadline.