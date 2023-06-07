GH Star Kristina Wagner Remembers Late Son On His Death Anniversary (& We're Emotional)

"General Hospital" star Kristina Wagner tragically lost her son, Harrison Wagner, on June 7, 2022, when he died of an accidental drug overdose. Harrison was just 27 years old.

Kristina spoke out about her son's tragic death and she and her ex-husband, Jack Wagner, created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund to honor their son and help others in similar situations. On their website for the fund, they wrote, "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction." Kristina and Jack describe their late son on the site as "a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in."

One year after his death, Kristina paid tribute to Harrison on Instagram. She shared a video of her son offering some profound words of wisdom and making a wish while on a hike. Of course, Kristina is still grieving him, and her caption for the post is as devastating as it is touching.