Prince Harry Calls Out 'Cruel' James Hewitt Paternity Rumors

Prince Harry is a well-known opponent of the British media. He's openly discussed his disdain for the press in interviews, his memoir "Spare," and his Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." Harry's latest battle involves a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which own several tabloids. Harry's lawsuit claims that MGN used nefarious means to get intel on the prince for over a decade. Needless to say, Harry is not going down without a fight. In early June 2023, Prince Harry took the stand and gave court testimony where he spoke out about the long-standing rumors that Princess Diana's lover, James Hewitt, and not King Charles, is his father.

The media heavily perpetuated this rumor, and the release of a The People article in 2002 titled "Plot to Rob the DNA of Harry" brought that speculation to a fever pitch. Speaking of the gossip, Harry said (via Newsweek), "They were hurtful, mean, and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories. Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?" As Harry explained, the publication wanted to acquire his DNA and test it to prove if Hewitt or Charles was his father.