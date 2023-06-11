Lady Gabriella Windsor: 9 Facts About The Royal Who Shared A Birthday Week With Queen Elizabeth

If you're not an avid royal watcher, you might not be familiar with Lady Gabriella Kingston, née Windsor. She recently made headlines when she attended a funeral in Prince William's stead, catching the attention of the press and the public in the process. If you're wondering where she's been all this time, well, she's been hiding in plain sight.

Gabriella is 55th in line to the throne, which is why we don't see much of her — she's usually leading a pretty ordinary life. She does, however, share a birthday week with the late Queen Elizabeth II (Gabriella was born on April 23 and the queen on April 21), and her parents hold the titles of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Her birth name is Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor — that's a mouthful! — and she has one brother named Lord Frederick.

Gabriella attended Downe House School — yes, the same school Princess Catherine left after only a year of attendance due to bullying — and went abroad to study at Brown University, completing a BA degree in Comparative Literature and Hispanic Studies. However, she isn't a one-degree girl — she also holds an MPhil in Social Anthropology from Oxford. A look at her résumé reveals that she worked as a contributing editor for Sustainable First and even served as an advisor for Saving the Oceans at one point. She might not be in the spotlight that often, but she's anything but boring. Here's all there is to know about Lady Gabriella.