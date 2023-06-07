Call For King Charles To Abdicate Throne To Prince William Grows Louder In Royal Poll

Fans of Netflix's "The Crown" may remember the first episode of Season 5, which presented the storyline that in 1991, half of the British public wanted Queen Elizabeth to abdicate and for her son Charles to become king. While the plotline made for some entertaining viewing, it wasn't exactly rooted in reality. It's not the first time the popular show has taken artistic license — "The Crown" has gotten plenty things wrong about King Charles III. In reality, a survey published in 1990 had the royal family at a very favorable rating, with the queen outranking her son in popularity. Of those polled, 47% of the British public thought the queen should "at some stage" step aside for her son, not right away, according to Insider.

Now, King Charles is potentially facing a similar scenario. Except it isn't playing out on a fictionalized TV show, but rather in real life. A recent survey of over 20,000 people across the commonwealth revealed what people thought of King Charles and whether he should stay on the throne, and it wasn't all favorable, as reported by Express.