General Hospital's Maurice Benard Bonds With Tyler Christopher After Recent Arrest

Actor and podcaster Maurice Benard has long been a confidant for Tyler Christopher. So much so that Christopher got very candid during a March 2022 episode of Benard's "State of Mind" podcast. During the show, Christopher admitted that his alcohol addiction was the reason for his final "General Hospital" departure.

"It crushed me, because I took for granted the one thing I love the most. It was devastating for a myriad of reasons. One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, okay?" he expressed to Benard.

During that chat, Christopher confessed that he'd taken his first sip of liquor when he was just nine years old. His addiction nearly took his life on three separate occasions, having flatlined twice from alcohol poisoning and a third time due to withdrawal. Eventually, he would move to Ohio with his sister for a fresh start before traveling back to Los Angeles, where he was homeless for a brief time. These days, Christopher is doing well and working on a book about his life story. With a friend like Benard on his side, Christopher seems to be on a better path, despite a few rough days.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).