General Hospital's Maurice Benard Bonds With Tyler Christopher After Recent Arrest
In times of despair, everyone could use a supportive friend, and former "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher is thankful to have former co-star Maurice Benard in his corner. Christopher was a staple on the popular soap opera, portraying the role of Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 1999, then reprising his role from 2003 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2016.
After losing his role on "General Hospital" and a brief stint on "Days of Our Lives" from 2017 to 2018, Christopher ran into some hard times brought on by alcoholism and a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Just days ago, things escalated once again when Christopher was arrested for public intoxication after being found passed out drunk at Burbank Airport in Los Angeles. He has since been released, but must report to court soon for the new charge. With a fresh legal battle brewing, he has sought solace with his dear friend Benard, documenting their recent time together on social media.
Tyler Christopher visited Maurice Benard's home for goat therapy
While some celebrities tend to steer clear of the spotlight after a run in with the law, Daytime Emmy winner Tyler Christopher is not shying away from his fans in the aftermath of his latest arrest. On Tuesday, June 6, the 50-year-old shared touching images of himself on a farm enjoying some much needed bonding time with a few goats and fellow soap star Maurice Benard.
According to his Instagram caption, Christopher was called by Benard's wife, Paula, and asked if he'd like to hang out with the lovable animals. He admitted he thought he'd simply be visiting with Benard, but was elated to see the goats alongside his friend, who he's known for 25 years. In the first image, Christopher and Benard examine the furry pals before getting up close and personal with them. "Nature, animals and friendship are some of the most healing elements one can have in a time of need," Christopher wrote before thanking the Benards for welcoming him onto the farm.
Benard also shared videos from their relaxing day together, showing the men being greeted by the goats. Goats are known as therapy animals, with their playful nature being sought out to lift spirits and even lower blood pressure. Given all that Christopher has gone through, it's no wonder why they chose to spend the day with the lovable livestock.
Tyler Christopher previously opened up to Maurice Benard about his alcoholic addiction
Actor and podcaster Maurice Benard has long been a confidant for Tyler Christopher. So much so that Christopher got very candid during a March 2022 episode of Benard's "State of Mind" podcast. During the show, Christopher admitted that his alcohol addiction was the reason for his final "General Hospital" departure.
"It crushed me, because I took for granted the one thing I love the most. It was devastating for a myriad of reasons. One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, okay?" he expressed to Benard.
During that chat, Christopher confessed that he'd taken his first sip of liquor when he was just nine years old. His addiction nearly took his life on three separate occasions, having flatlined twice from alcohol poisoning and a third time due to withdrawal. Eventually, he would move to Ohio with his sister for a fresh start before traveling back to Los Angeles, where he was homeless for a brief time. These days, Christopher is doing well and working on a book about his life story. With a friend like Benard on his side, Christopher seems to be on a better path, despite a few rough days.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).