The Long-Forgotten TV Movie That Gave John Travolta His Show Business Start

In addition to providing Travolta with an early opportunity to showcase his acting skills, "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble" led to romance for the then-young actor. At the age of 22, Travolta and talented co-star Diana Hyland, who played his character's mother, began dating while filming. Unfortunately, their romance was cut short when Hyland passed away due to breast cancer in 1977.

Despite Hyland being 18 years his senior, Travolta admitted that she was his first love. Travolta shared how their relationship started, telling People, "I thought I was in love before, but I wasn't. From the moment I met her I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of 'Bubble.' After a month it became romantic."

The experience turned tragic and devastating, as Travolta sat by Hyland's side as she lay on her deathbed. During her last moments alive, he said, "I felt the breath go out of her." Travolta was even more distraught after Hyland passed but he survived by working and reminiscing about her. He added, "I gave her great joy the last months of her life." After a 10-day break, he started shooting "Grease." The blockbuster musical was directed by Randal Kleiser, the same filmmaker who guided Travolta through "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble."