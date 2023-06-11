Days Of Our Lives Family Tree: The Alamain Line Explained

The Alamain family may be one of the most complicated in "Days of Our Lives." Although they don't have as many secret members as the DiMera family, and they aren't as prominent in Salem as the Kiriakis clan, they still have plenty of interesting members and a lot of history on the soap opera.

The most recognizable member of the Alamain family is without a doubt Vivian Alamain. Vivian and her brother Leopold Alamain were the heads of the family until Leopold died from a heart attack in 1990, but both siblings have done their part to carry on their bloodline. Leopold was the father of Lawrence Alamain and the adoptive dad to Forrest Alamain, who was later discovered to be John Black.

In addition, Vivian has created Salem connections by marrying men such as Victor Kiriakis and Stefano DiMera. She has also welcomed three sons over the years, Quinn Hudson, whose father was unknown, and twins Stefan and Jake DiMera with the late Stefano. Although Vivian doesn't seem to have any grandchildren, Leopold's branch of the family tree has definitely grown over the years to include grandchildren and even some great-grandchildren through his adoption of Forrest/John.