How Will King Charles' Trooping The Colour Differ From Queen Elizabeth's?

Trooping the Colour is perhaps less well-known than other British royal events like jubilees, weddings, and the daily changing of the guards. However, it is still quite the spectacle.

Like most royal happenings, Trooping the Colour is steeped in tradition. It refers to the colors of the flag and colors worn by military units to differentiate enemies from allies. To know one's colors, troops marched with the flags often, hence the word "trooping." The duties of guards in the British army to protect the king or queen are what associated the practice with the monarch. In 1748, Trooping the Colour became part of birthday festivities for the monarch. This was during the reign of King George II.

For 70 years, Trooping the Colour celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, as she reigned as queen for that astonishing time span. Now with her son King Charles III officially crowned as her successor, the public is eager to see if the event will be different than in years past.