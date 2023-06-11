A Childhood Treat Almost Saved Kody Brown's Marriage With Sister Wives Costar Meri

Complicated is one way to describe the 32-year marriage between reality TV show "Sister Wives'" stars Kody Brown and Meri. They've faced infertility complications, an emotional affair, a legal divorce with a remaining spiritual commitment, and more. On top of that, all of it was documented on camera for reality TV. After trying to salvage their marriage, they decided it was best to part ways, and both Kody and Meri onfirmed their marriage was officially over in an Instagram post. "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they said on Instagram in early 2023.

This wasn't their first termination though. In 2014, the couple legally divorced so Kody could marry his fourth wife and legally adopt her children. Meri and Kody said they remained in a spiritual marriage despite the papers saying otherwise. The decision to dissolve the spiritual commitment did not come quickly. There were attempts to reconcile, including an especially sentimental and sweet — in a literal and metaphorical sense — one.