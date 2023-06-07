Hallmark's Christmas Waltz Franchise Moves To Great American Family With New 2023 Holiday Flick

In a shocking move, a successful Hallmark movie of yesteryear is now slated for franchise status at a competing network, Deadline reports. "The Christmas Waltz," which premiered on The Hallmark Channel in 2020, has spun off a new holiday extravaganza, "Paris Christmas Waltz," scheduled to air on Great American Family later this year. Great American Family is a cable channel known for family-friendly content and is helmed by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark Channel's parent company.

"The Christmas Waltz" starred Lacey Chabert as Avery, a bride-to-be whose fiancé dumps her just weeks before her Christmas wedding. She can either cancel the ballroom dancing lessons she needed to perfect her wedding waltz or fulfill her dream of learning the elegant dance steps with charismatic instructor Roman, played by Hallmark star Will Kemp. The Mississippi-born Lacey Chabert has starred in many Hallmark movies, yet her extensive professional experience also includes Broadway plays, TV shows across a range of networks, feature films, and voice work. Will Kemp, a native of Hertfordshire, England, studied ballet and won Principal Dancer roles on both sides of the Atlantic before he turned to acting. He's appeared in feature films and a variety of television projects. This star-crossed acting combination resulted in Hallmark's highest-rated Christmas movie premiere of 2020, according to Deadline, which makes its transition to GAF even more surprising.