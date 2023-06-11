All The Women Thomas Has Loved On The Bold And The Beautiful

Several actors played Thomas Forrester over the years, as Drew Taylor Bell was succeeded by Adam Gregory, Pierson Fodé, and Matthew Atkinson. The longtime character first found love with the family intern, Caitlin Ramirez. However, this brief fling did not last after Thomas realized Caitlin was also dating Rick Forrester, son of family patriarch Eric Forrester. To the dismay of the family, Thomas rebounded with notorious troublemaker Amber Moore. This was only the start of a rollercoaster of a love life.

Moving on from Caitlin took a moment for Thomas, and the two shortly rekindled their relationship once Thomas broke things off with Amber. But he started anew when he met Gabriela Moreno, the daughter of a woman working for Stephanie Forrester. Both Gabriela and Thomas lost their mothers in adolescence, leading them to find comfort in one another. They got married in Las Vegas, although this decision was not as romantic as it sounds. Gabriela was living in the United States illegally, and they eloped to keep her there.

Thomas's family disapproved of his decisions, and as a result, the two annulled the marriage. Though Thomas ended this relationship, he did not put an end to upsetting his family. His eyes were suddenly set on Brooke Logan, who also had a romantic history with his father, Ridge Forrester. Thomas and Brooke's affair was supposedly meant to garner publicity for Thomas' fashion line "Taboo." However, in an intimate moment, it was revealed that Thomas had felt something deeper for Brooke.