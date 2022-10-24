Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope
For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.
Thomas and Hope share Douglas Forrester, so naturally they'll always be in each other's lives. However, even though Thomas seems reformed, he also appears eager to reunite with Hope and establish a nuclear family for the three of them. They're spending more time together lately, and the more Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke push against it, the more Thomas finds new ways to grow closer.
On one of last week's episodes, the unthinkable occurred between Hope and Thomas. After weeks of build up, viewers witnessed a salacious fantasy lip-lock between the two, making everyone doubt what they were seeing. With Hope and Thomas sharing a kiss, all bets are off, and anything can happen, via Michael Fairman TV. However, in an unexpected twist, the viewers are having a positive reaction to the potential new couple, leaving social media abuzz.
Fans are ready for Hope to leave Liam for Thomas
The Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a spoiler video for this week's episodes, and something is brewing between Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester. No matter what Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer do or say to warn Hope about Thomas, they continue to grow closer. In the clip, Thomas references his "relationship with Hope" when speaking to his sister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes). One of two things is at play: Thomas is spiraling into madness again, or there is genuinely a future for he and Hope.
Even though there's a lengthy history of conflict between Thomas and Hope, viewers are rooting for them, (and despite Thomas' obsession with Hope). One fan wrote, "I THINK HOPE IS IN LOVE WITH THOMAS !!! BYE BYE BYE LIAM!!! #BoldandBeautiful." Another viewer tweeted, "Liam got eyes on Thomas ??? That's a funny comment cause Liam don't know that his Wife is having feelings for Thomas already ... This show is something else."
One viewer wants to see a coupling between Hope and Thomas get a chance to play out. Their tweet makes it clear, they're not a fan of Liam and want Hope and Liam's marriage to end. They said, "I hope this is the time when we FINALLY see a Thomas and Hope relationship develop into something real. Liam is way to arrogant, thinking nothing could cause Hope to see Thomas as a worthy equal. Liam is wrong. #BoldAndTheBeautiful."