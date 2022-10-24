Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope

For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.

Thomas and Hope share Douglas Forrester, so naturally they'll always be in each other's lives. However, even though Thomas seems reformed, he also appears eager to reunite with Hope and establish a nuclear family for the three of them. They're spending more time together lately, and the more Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke push against it, the more Thomas finds new ways to grow closer.

On one of last week's episodes, the unthinkable occurred between Hope and Thomas. After weeks of build up, viewers witnessed a salacious fantasy lip-lock between the two, making everyone doubt what they were seeing. With Hope and Thomas sharing a kiss, all bets are off, and anything can happen, via Michael Fairman TV. However, in an unexpected twist, the viewers are having a positive reaction to the potential new couple, leaving social media abuzz.