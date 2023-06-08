Body Language Expert: Pence Conceals His True Feelings About Trump In CNN Town Hall - Exclusive

In a speech at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022, Donald Trump became the first to announce a run for the presidency in 2024. But the field for the Republican nominee is getting more crowded with a number of former Trump allies coming out as his rivals. Some candidates have been direct in their critique of Trump, like Florida governor Ron DeSantis, while others have taken a more indirect approach (at least for now), like former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who didn't mention the former president by name when she threw her hat in the presidential ring. And in his presidential bid announcement, Mike Pence took a subtle dig at Donald Trump, saying in the launch video on Twitter that "different times call for different leadership."

It's a fine line that Pence is walking between separating himself from Trump and also appealing to his voters. He sat down to answer questions from Iowa voters in a town hall with CNN, including some burning Q's about the Department of Justice investigation into Trump's handling of classified material after leaving office. It could have been an opportunity for Pence to voice how he truly feels about Trump, but instead, body language expert Jess Ponce exclusively broke down to The List how Pence kept his cards close to his chest about his ex-boss.