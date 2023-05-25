Donald Trump Heats Up Rivalry With Ron DeSantis In Petty Response To Governor's Presidential Bid

On Wednesday, after much speculation amongst voters on both sides of the aisle as to whether or not he would do so, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to announce via the social media's audio platform that he is indeed throwing his hat into the ring to become the next President of the United States (via CNN).

During a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, DeSantis stated, "I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback." He went on to speak to his potential supporters, saying, " ... we know our country's going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones."

By officially entering into the Republican presidential primary, DeSantis has created an instant rivalry with the current Republican frontrunner: former President Donald Trump. And Trump, in his usual fashion, has wasted no time in letting his supporters know how he feels about DeSantis and his run.