Everything We Know About Ricky Martin's Husband, Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is one of the most iconic stars of our time, but like many of the best, fame wasn't handed to him on a silver platter. Martin was raised in two simple households by divorced parents. The singer got his big break in a soda commercial for which he didn't even intend to audition. On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the queer icon revealed that he was accompanying his cousin, but the director asked him to step in instead (via Out). Likewise, many forget Martin's character in General Hospital too.

He understandably grappled with the idea of coming out, finding it harder to share his truth with his family than with the world. In an interview with Proud Radio, Martin discussed the stress he dealt with before coming out: "I could high-five God, but I wasn't living to the fullest. I was sad. I was depressed. I would walk on stage to perform because that was the only way I could balance my emotion is to snap out of this heavy sadness that I was moving in."

But eventually, the sadness caught up to him and Martin took a sabbatical from performing to go home and process his emotions in a healthier way (via Variety). Luckily for the singer, his parents were incredibly supportive. Martin's father told him to be "free and happy," and his mother reassured Martin that she had his back and would protect him against any potential jabs. Happily, in 2017, Martin announced his marriage to Jwan Yosef.